Brownsville ISD seeking feedback on cell phone ban

Brownsville ISD is seeking input from the public on how to implement a new state law banning cellphones in schools.

Texas House Bill 1481 passed unanimously in June, and also bans smartwatches and tablets in the classroom.

Parents can give their thoughts on how the district can enforce the law.

Under the law, district leaders can either ban cellphones on school grounds entirely or have them stored away during school hours.

The survey closes on Monday, July 21, 2025.

“We need to move quickly on this because we're starting school in a few weeks,” Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said.

The survey can be found online.