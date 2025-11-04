Brownsville Metro to offer free rides during Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day and a lot of high profile races are on the ballot.

That includes local city positions and state amendments, and one Rio Grande Valley ride service is making sure a lack of transportation isn't keeping anyone from casting their ballot.

When Brownsville Metro buses hit the streets on Tuesday, riders won't have to pay a dime.

The city is waiving fares for the day, hoping to get more voters to the polls.

"We try to initiate it every year. Turnout is usually very receptive, a lot of people do it to go out to voting, and usually we hear a lot of public feedback saying good things, that we do it because a lot of the times they have an obstacle getting out to vote," Brownsville Metro Transit Manager Simon Ortiz said.

The free service covers all 12 routes, operating from 6 a.m. until the final run of the day. Drivers will be helping point riders towards nearby polling sites when they get off.

"Pretty much, what we want to do is encourage the public to make their voices heard, and we feel this is one of the ways to get that," Ortiz said.

For college student Donna Villareal, the initiative hits close to home. She says she's seen firsthand how many people struggle to find a ride.

"I've met a lot of people that don't have a form of transportation or a lot of people rely on their parents or even on grandparents, so I think it's a very good idea," Villareal said.

Others say, even though they're not heading to the polls themselves, they support the effort to make it easier for people to vote.

"We got to make a change, because it's the same system, make a change for a better living," commuter Carlos Rodriguez said.

Brownsville Metro serves 5,000 riders daily. On Tuesday, that number is expected to be higher.

"We feel confident that we can transport all the people that we have on the routes," Ortiz said.

For Villareal, she says she hopes everyone takes the time to research what's on the ballot before heading to the polling sites.

"It's things that are going to affect our community and the people that live here," Villareal said.

To view the Brownsville Metro schedule, click here.

To view where polling locations in Cameron County are, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.