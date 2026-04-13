Brownsville middle school robotics team advances to VEX Robotics World Championship in Missouri

Photo courtesy of the Harmony Science Academy–Brownsville.

A Brownsville middle school robotics team qualified for the 2026 VEX Robotics World Championship after competing at a regional event in Edinburg.

The Harmony Tigers from Harmony Science Academy–Brownsville earned their spot at the regional championship on March 10 at the Region One Education Service Center Conference Center.

The team will represent the Region One area within the middle school division at the international competition in St. Louis, Missouri, scheduled for April 25–27.

The six students competing at the championship are Camilo Y., Matthew G., Leonardo C., Valentina R., Rodrigo L. and Santiago L. The team will be recognized at the next city meeting.

"Our students are extremely excited to compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship," Harmony Science Academy–Brownsville Principal Alva Rosas said. "For many of them, this may be their first time traveling by airplane and their first time leaving Texas and the Valley."

Through the VEX Robotics program, students design, build and program robots to compete in engineering challenges. The program provides hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics while strengthening teamwork and problem-solving skills.

"As their robotics sponsor, I've had the privilege of watching these students grow into innovative problem-solvers who continue to push through challenges," Robotics Sponsor Marite G. Cavazos said. "Competing at the world championship reflects their resilience, teamwork and commitment."

This is the second time Harmony Science Academy–Brownsville has advanced to the VEX Robotics World Championship. The school is seeking community support to help cover travel expenses for students attending the competition.