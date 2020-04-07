Brownsville officials meet to discuss changes to emergency order

BROWNSVILLE – The city of Brownsville held a regular city meeting over video conference Tuesday. The commission took care of regular items, as well as making changes to the declaration to the current emergency order.

Before addressing the usual city business and changes to the order, the commission received an update on the coronavirus related expenditures and more from the emergency management team, who noted changes in the amendment.

The city taking additional measures such as banning elective medical and dental procedures and recommending, but not requiring, residents over the age of five to wear a facial cover when in public.

