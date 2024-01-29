Brownsville PD: Man arrested in connection with shooting that left one juvenile shot, another injured

Brownsville police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Jan. 16.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Friday, Jan. 26 at the 400 block of FM 511 where they arrested 21-year-old Gualberto Ramirez for his involvement in a shooting that resulted in one juvenile shot and another injured.

On Jan. 16, Brownsville police responded to a hospital in reference to two individuals who had been shot after a robbery.

The victims said they met up with Ramirez to purchase a handgun he was selling through an online marketplace.

They said Ramirez attempted to sell them a BB gun, but was unsuccessful. As the victims were leaving the area after the failed purchase, Ramirez began shooting at them.

One of the victims was shot in the head and the other was grazed by a bullet. Brownsville police said, "as per last update, both victims were in stable condition."

Ramirez confessed to the shooting and was arraigned on Saturday, Jan. 27. He was given a $197,500 bond.