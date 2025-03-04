Brownsville police arrest four juveniles found in a stolen vehicle

Photo credit: MGN Online

Four juveniles were arrested on Sunday after they were caught inside a stolen vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The vehicle had been stolen from a mechanic shop, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna.

When police arrived, the juveniles exited the vehicle and ran but were later arrested, Luna said.

All four teens were each charged by theft by possession and evading arrest.

According to Luna, police are investigating to see if the juveniles actually stole the vehicle from the shop.

