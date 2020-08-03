Brownsville Police Connecting to Neighborhoods Virtually

BROWNSVILLE - New tech is now available for the Brownsville Police Department.

The department announced Friday they are using the Neighbor's App to connect with Ring video Doorbell customers.

Investigators will have access to home surveillance captured by the Ring doorbell camera.

Ring owners can opt out.

Brownsville police say they cannot watch live feeds coming from the cameras, adding they can only use what is posted on the Neighbor's app.

Earlier this week the City of Pharr announced they are utilizing the app.