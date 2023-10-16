Brownsville police: Dead body removed from Rio Grande
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a dead body found in the Rio Grande at around 9 a.m. Monday.
According to a spokesperson with the department, Brownsville police were called to the 300 block of River Levee Road in reference to a body in the river.
They said the body was removed from the water and police are working to identify the body.
The spokesperson said the body is believed to be a migrant.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
