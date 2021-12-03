Brownsville police investigating viral post

Brownsville police are working to verify a Facebook post that went viral.

The post from the page "Brownsville News" says burglars are forcing themselves into homes after homeowners open the door.

The crime allegedly happened in a north Brownsville neighborhood.

Brownsville police say the department has received no such reports and they're looking into the post.

They remind residents to call the Brownsville Police Department if they see something suspicious.