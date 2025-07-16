Brownsville police looking for person of interest in rooster thefts
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who is a person of interest in the theft of roosters.
Police say roosters have been getting snatched up in the Cottage Drive area, and a man caught on video is a person of interest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Sewage facilities in Mercedes in need of repairs
-
Alton, Palmview reach new agreement to speed up house fire response times
-
Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s
-
Man wanted on robery charges arrested following San Carlos police chase
-
New ordinance bans farm animals within Alamo city limits