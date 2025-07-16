x

Brownsville police looking for person of interest in rooster thefts

1 hour 45 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, July 16 2025 Jul 16, 2025 July 16, 2025 3:38 PM July 16, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who is a person of interest in the theft of roosters.

Police say roosters have been getting snatched up in the Cottage Drive area, and a man caught on video is a person of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

