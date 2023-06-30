Brownsville police seize vape pens, cartridges and other drugs inside residence
Hundreds of THC vape pens and cartridges were seized by Brownsville police inside a home.
Officers also found THC oil, wax, Xanax and two pounds of marijuana. Police say it's all worth $65,000 on the streets.
The bust happened earlier this month, but the information was released Thursday.
Police arrested Sergio Ortiz Jr. and his common-law wife Mayra Alejandra Mata, in connection with the seizure . Both now charged with a handful of drug related charges.
Authorities in Cameron and Hidalgo counties have both said they've seen increases in the seizures of illegal THC vape pens, especially among teens.
