x

Brownsville police warn residents of scammers impersonating officers

Brownsville police warn residents of scammers impersonating officers
2 hours 30 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2024 Sep 27, 2024 September 27, 2024 8:30 PM September 27, 2024 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is warning about scammers impersonating officers and demanding payment for warrants.

Police say the scammers are disguising their phone number as a local law enforcement agency or using Brownsville PD as their caller ID.

Brownsville police say they will never request payment over the phone.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days