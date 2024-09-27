Brownsville police warn residents of scammers impersonating officers
The Brownsville Police Department is warning about scammers impersonating officers and demanding payment for warrants.
Police say the scammers are disguising their phone number as a local law enforcement agency or using Brownsville PD as their caller ID.
Brownsville police say they will never request payment over the phone.
