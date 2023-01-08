Brownsville Porter wins BISD soccer tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter went undefeated in the 40th annual Brownsville ISD Soccer Tournament.
Cowboys beat PSJA Memorial 1-0 in the Gold Bracket final. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
