Brownsville Public Utilities Board crews prepared for cold weather

The cold front coming to the Valley is not expected to be as strong last February’s winter freeze.

Memories of last year’s blackout are still fresh for a Brownsville family.

Diana Camacho and her mother live just a few blocks from the Silas Ray Power Plant in Brownsville and say they were in the dark for several days.

According to a spokesperson for the Brownsville Public Utility Board, they installed equipment that diffuses wind gusts and lowers the risk of critical infrastructure failing at their power plant.

Because the Valley is connected to the rest of the Texas power grid, higher demand in other parts of the state could cause controlled blackouts in the region.

“We will enter rotating outages only if instructed by ERCOT,” said BPUB spokesperson Cleiri Quesada.

Other power distributors, like AEP and Magic Valley, say they are ready to comply with ERCOT orders to shut down power to certain customers as demand goes up.