ERCOT power grid to be put to the test as severe cold front nears

A statewide cold blast is on the way, and with 90% of Texas sharing one power grid, some experts wonder if the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is ready for its biggest test since last February's power failure.

While the Valley is not expecting the same freezing rain and temperatures as the northern part of the state, the high demand for power from the grid across Texas could impact the region.

Power grid experts, like Joshua Rhodes at the University of Texas at Austin, say they're looking at what's to come this week with a sense of caution.

"If we don't pass this test, then it'll indicate that we have quite a bit more ways to go," Rhodes said.

The Texas Public Utility Commission said most power plants within the state's power grid are ready to face the demand during prolonged cold temperatures.

