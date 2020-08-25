Brownsville resident claims $1 million lottery jackpot

The Texas Lottery on Tuesday announced that a Brownsville resident had claimed a $1 million prize.

The Brownsville resident, who asked to remain anonymous, purchased a "Million Dollar Jackpot" ticket at Speedy Pack II, 2275 N. Expressway in Brownsville, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.

"This was the last of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Jackpot offers more than $180.2 million in total prizes," according to the news release. "Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including break-even prizes."