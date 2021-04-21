Brownsville to hold COVID-19 clinic Wednesday afternoon

KRGV File Photo

The city of Brownsville will hold a COVID-19 clinic starting at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

Officials say they will administer 2,000 Moderna first-dose vaccines to people 18 years of age and older.

To register for the clinic, visit btxcares.com or call the city's hotline at 956-394-0012.

The online pre-registration form will close when capacity is reached, officials said.

In order to receive a vaccine, people must have pre-registered and must have received a confirmation notice with an appointment time.

The drive-thru clinic will take place at Texas Southmost College ITECC Building located at 301 Mexico Blvd.