x

Brownsville to hold COVID-19 clinic Wednesday afternoon

3 hours 41 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, April 21 2021 Apr 21, 2021 April 21, 2021 10:30 AM April 21, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
KRGV File Photo

The city of Brownsville will hold a COVID-19 clinic starting at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. 

Officials say they will administer 2,000 Moderna first-dose vaccines to people 18 years of age and older.

To register for the clinic, visit btxcares.com or call the city's hotline at 956-394-0012. 

The online pre-registration form will close when capacity is reached, officials said.

In order to receive a vaccine, people must have pre-registered and must have received a confirmation notice with an appointment time.  

The drive-thru clinic will take place at Texas Southmost College ITECC Building located at 301 Mexico Blvd.

APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE: The City of Brownsville will be hosting a first dose COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic TODAY starting...

Posted by City of Brownsville, TX - Municipal Government on Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days