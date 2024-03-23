Brownsville veteran receives new home following devastating fire

An Army Ranger veteran and his wife will soon move into their brand new, mortgage free home.

The home of Albert and Gabriella Martinez was destroyed in a March 2023 fire.

The couple has lived in an RV ever since.

“I feel comfortable, maybe we'll be able to get some good sleep,” Albert said.

The home was provided to them through the help of various organizations, such as the Cameron County Juvenile Justice Department and Cadets for Vets Program.

A total of 10 cadets and vocational trade staff with San Benito CISD worked to build the couple's new home.

The couple also received furniture and clothing donations to add to their new home.

“We're gonna start our new memories here,” Albert said.

