Brownsville Veterans International Bridge expansion to enhance border trade, build economy

Local, state and federal partners celebrated the Veterans International Bridge expansion project on Wednesday.

The project is adding extra lanes to allow more drivers to cross into the United States. Customs and Border Protection will also have eight additional secondary inspection spaces and a new head house .

"It's going to allow more capability, more capacity, we're going to have additional CBP agents at our ports of entry," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said.

To help alleviate wait times, drivers should expect to see an additional four lanes driving from Matamoros into Brownsville.

The project is also set to enhance cross border trade and build a stronger economy.

"We're very hopeful that that's what it's going to mean for the business community, for all the truckers, for all the transportation, all the logistic companies," Trevino said.

Texas Senator John Cornyn is among the lawmakers who supported the project. He helped pass legislation in Washington, D.C. to fund it.

"As we all know, Mexico is our number one trading partner, this lane expansion will not only strengthen this important relationship, but will lead with even greater economic prosperity," Cornyn said.

Local and federal funding will help pay for the $18 million project. The added lanes open are expected to open sometime next month.