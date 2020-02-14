Bulldogs Among Nation's Best
McALLEN - The McAllen High girls soccer team has established itself as the top girls program in the Valley.
As CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez reports, the Bulldogs have earned state and national rankings.
