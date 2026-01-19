C.A.M.P. University uses federal funding provided by McAllen to help adults with special needs

The city of McAllen is currently accepting applications to financially help nonprofit organizations as part of a federally funded city program.

Campers at C.A.M.P. University move through their daily program, with the help of eight teachers, like Erika Garza.

Garza has been working with students for four years.

"It's been a beautiful experience just seeing everybody and what they've accomplished. I've seen people super shy break out of their shells, and it's a really positive thing to see," Garza said.

C.A.M.P. University is a nonprofit dedicated to helping adults with special needs continue developing their vocational, educational and life skills.

But providing those services comes with challenges, especially when it comes to funding.

"Because we scholarship all of our families two-thirds of the cost of camp, we're always looking for funding to help us pay for the rest of the salaries of the teachers and of course these salaries are nonprofit," C.A.M.P. University Executive Director Pam Voss said.

Some of the funding comes from the city of McAllen through their federally funded Community Development Block Grant.

"Exclusively, [the grant] funds capital improvement projects, public service organizations within the community, as well as infrastructure programs," Grants Administration Department Assistant Director Priscilla Avila said. "Whether they are youth programs, seniors, children, veterans."

The city uses the federal grant to support programs that benefit low to moderate income families from McAllen.

Organizations must apply to receive funding and McAllen also has to apply.

"It's based on demographics. It's a formula-based grant, they take a look at poverty rates, they take a look at the cost of living for the city," Avila said.

The city has more than $1 million to distribute next fiscal year, and they are currently taking applications.

C.A.M.P. University was awarded more than $15,000 through the program this fiscal year. The nonprofit is already preparing their applications for the next funding cycle.

"We are hoping to get more. We always ask for a little bit more, but we're always grateful for every dollar that we can get," Voss said.

Dollars that help extend support far beyond the classroom.

For more information about the requirements and how to apply for CDBG funding, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.