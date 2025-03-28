Calles de Harlingen inundadas tras el paso de tormentas
En Harlingen, residentes reportaron inundaciones en sus vecindarios, incluso, algunos quedaron atrapadas en sus vehículos hasta esperar que los niveles del agua bajaran para poder salir.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
