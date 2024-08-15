x

Calviño Insurance Services realiza evento de cortes de pelo gratis por el regreso a clases

4 hours 10 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2024 Aug 15, 2024 August 15, 2024 2:53 PM August 15, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita Marina Treviño, de Calviño Insurance Services, conversamos del próximo evento que tendrán por el regreso a clases.

Descripción:

Acompáñanos a retribuir a la comunidad en nuestro 2do evento de Cortes de Cabello Gratis de Regreso a Clases. 

¡17 de agosto en IMPRESSIVE HAIRCUTS! 

106 E 8th St ste c Mission Tx, 78572

10am-2:00pm 

Info:

2708 North Conway

Mission, Tx  78574

mtrevino998@gmail.com

Facebook

Tel: 956 424 6798

Fax: 956 598 5596

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

