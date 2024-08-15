Calviño Insurance Services realiza evento de cortes de pelo gratis por el regreso a clases
Nos visita Marina Treviño, de Calviño Insurance Services, conversamos del próximo evento que tendrán por el regreso a clases.
Descripción:
Acompáñanos a retribuir a la comunidad en nuestro 2do evento de Cortes de Cabello Gratis de Regreso a Clases.
¡17 de agosto en IMPRESSIVE HAIRCUTS!
106 E 8th St ste c Mission Tx, 78572
10am-2:00pm
Info:
2708 North Conway
Mission, Tx 78574
Tel: 956 424 6798
Fax: 956 598 5596
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
