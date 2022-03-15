Cameras capture ocelot using wildlife underpass in Cameron County

BROWNSVILLE – A plan seven years in the works is paying off.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted photos showing an ocelot using a dedicated wildlife crossing on FM 106 in Cameron County.

The wild cats are considered threatened with a population of about 80 in South Texas.

Eight crossings equipped with camera started going up in 2015. They lead to the Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge.

Officials say other animals have used the under passes, but this is the first documented case with an ocelot.