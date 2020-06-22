Cameron Co. Official: Report All Suspected Social Media Threats to Authorities

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County officials remind residents to pay attention to the post shared on social media.

A fake post about a mass casualty event in Brownsville went viral last week.

Precinct 2 Constable Abel Gomez says before sharing, you should always check who’s posting.

“Stay tuned to your news media and your law enforcement agencies who are going to provide you with the latest information. Don't be fooled by rumors and false messages that are going around,” said Gomez.

He adds, you should not file a police report over social media. If you suspect something, call 9-1-1 first.