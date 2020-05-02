Cameron County announces 11 additional virus cases, totals 432

On Saturday, health officials in Cameron County announced 11 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the county, the new cases bring its total to 432 confirmed cases. The new patients are identified as seven Harlingen residents and two from Brownsville, which were linked to previous cases; also, a 72-year-old woman from La Feria, whose case is considered travel-related, and a 53-year-old Los Fresnos woman. The case from Los Fresnos was identified as a community transmission case.

Officials say of the total number of confirmed cases, 202 patients have been cleared and released from isolation.