Cameron County Beach Patrol enhancing their presence during Fourth of July weekend

A lot of people were at South Padre Island for the 4th of July, and crowds are expected to continue into the weekend.

There is a yellow flag warning on the beach, meaning surf and currents are moderate. Beach patrol advises beach goers to be alert and careful.

A Weslaco resident visiting the island said the water conditions caught her off guard.

"Nobody wants to lose a family member, today especially," Beach goer Andy Tafolla said.

Tafolla has made it a tradition with her family to visit the island every Fourth of July. They've been coming for the holiday for the last 10 years.

"It's a very important day, it's Fourth of July. I love my country, I love the United States of America and I wear my colors," Tafolla said.

Tafolla says while she's at the beach with her family, she tries to stay as observant as possible, making safety her number one priority.

"The tide was very strong. I can see a lot of kids that are in the water, and it's scary. I was in there, and it was tugging me to the side," Tafolla said.

Cameron County Beach Patrol is stepping up their presence this weekend. They have five watch towers set up throughout Isla Blanca Park.

"Since it is Fourth of July, there's two lifeguards at each towers, so we have 10 to 12 lifeguards at Isla Blanca Park," Cameron County Beach Patrol Lifeguard Ariana Mancillas said.

Mancillas says if you do get caught in a rip current, the best thing to do is stay calm.

"If you do get caught in a rip current, it's important to not fight. Don't try to swim against the current, but instead stay calm and swim parallel to the shore," Mancillas said.

Experts also recommend floating on your back until you're out of the current.

Beach Patrol is also warning beach goers against drinking alcohol and swimming.

"Be mindful of how much alcohol you're drinking because it could be really dangerous," Mancillas said.

One recommendation is to always have someone designated in your group to keep watch on who is in the water.

When you come out to the beach, Beach Patrol wants you to pay attention to the color of the flags before you get into the water. Another piece of advice is to never swim alone.

Watch the video above for the full story.