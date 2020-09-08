Cameron County beaches reopen
Cameron County beaches and parks reopened Tuesday with restrictions.
Parks reopened at 50% capacity. Beaches accesses on South Padre Island aren't limited by capacity, but groups and vehicles must be at least 20 feet apart.
Other restrictions, including the wearing of face masks and limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, remain in effect.
Watch the video for the full story.
