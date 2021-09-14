Cameron County beaches reopen after being closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino on Tuesday ordered county beach accesses to reopen after they were temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The following county beach access areas are now open as of 10 a.m. Tuesday:

• Boca Chica Beach

• County Beach Access No.3

• County Beach Access No.4

• County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park

• County Beach Access No. 6

Tropical Storm Nicholas stayed east of the Rio Grande Valley Monday morning, making landfall as a hurricane Tuesday morning at the Matagorda Peninsula, which is about 100 miles south of Houston.

RELATED: