Cameron County broadband accessibility project continues expanding

Cameron County is continuing its efforts in bringing affordable high-speed internet to people in rural areas.

On Thursday, the county and the Raymondville-based internet service VTX1 held a groundbreaking for their latest internet accessibility project in San Pedro.

As previously reported, the $200 million project consists of five phases to bring high-speed internet to smaller towns.

“Our goal is to provide broadband access to our entire county,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr said. “You have to pick strategic locations, and that's what we're trying to do with these first four — but there's a lot more to get done. We're trying to impact as many people as we can."

Officials say a third groundbreaking could be held in May 2024.