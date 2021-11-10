Cameron County Commissioners Court resolves courthouse security issues

The Cameron County Commissioners Court has approved a resolution of the security issues concerning county building.

According to a news release from Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., Sheriff Eric Garza has agreed to assume responsibility for the security of the Cameron County Judicial Courts Building and its area.

The Commissioners Court will be responsible for the security of all other county buildings, including utilization of Cameron County Constables' deputies, the release stated.

"We are pleased to announce this successful conclusion of this matter consistent with the commitment of the Commissioners Court to work cooperatively

with the Sheriff and all elected officials in the best interest of the citizens of Cameron County," Treviño, Jr. said in the news release.

The Commissioners Court will execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Garza to memorialize the terms of the new security agreement.