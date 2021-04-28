Temporary restraining order against Cameron County sheriff lifted

A district judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order against Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The order prevented the sheriff from transferring deputies assigned to courthouse security to his office.

The judge also denied a request to prevent Garza from assuming control of the deputies assigned to the Constable Precinct 2 office until a judge can determine the legality of the move.

RELATED: Cameron County Commissioners Court files lawsuit against Sheriff Eric Garza

During a hearing Tuesday, attorneys for the Cameron County Commissioners Court said the matter isn't about who's responsible for the court's security, but the process by which Garza tried to transfer county employees. They added that the sheriff is free to move deputies already assigned to his office to the courthouse.

A status hearing on the matter is set for May 25th.

The judge is asking both sides to resolve the issue before that date.

READ ALSO: