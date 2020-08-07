Cameron County confirms 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 425 new cases

Cameron County reported on Friday 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths. This raises the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 358.

According to a news release from the county, 425 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,290.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 6,416 have recovered.