Cameron County confirms two additional coronavirus-related deaths, 17 new cases

On Tuesday, Cameron County officials announced two additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

According to a Cameron County news release, the patients were an 86-year-old woman who passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and an 80-year-old woman who passed away at Valley Regional Medical in Brownsville. These were previously reported cases.

The total of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is now 25.

Cameron County also announced that another 17 people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 544.

The new cases include five residents from Brownsville, seven from Harlingen, one from La Feria, two from Los Fresnos and two from San Benito.



According to the news release, of the 544 confirmed cases, 297 people have recovered.