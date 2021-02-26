x

Cameron County Constables Searching for Wanted Fugitive

2 years 10 months 1 week ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 April 14, 2018 2:55 PM April 14, 2018 in News

Cameron County Constables are asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in two felony cases.

Jose Arturo Martinez Baldazo has two felony warrants. One is for fraud, the other for theft.

In 2015, he was arrested for identity theft and writing fraudulent checks when attempting to buy a car off Craigslist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Precinct 1 Constable's Office at (956) 943-6757.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days