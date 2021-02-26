Cameron County Constables Searching for Wanted Fugitive
Cameron County Constables are asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in two felony cases.
Jose Arturo Martinez Baldazo has two felony warrants. One is for fraud, the other for theft.
In 2015, he was arrested for identity theft and writing fraudulent checks when attempting to buy a car off Craigslist.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Precinct 1 Constable's Office at (956) 943-6757.
More News
News Video
-
Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective, FDA says
-
27 migrants under MPP program cross border into U.S.
-
Two men charged in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl near Mission
-
Three men charged with prostitution, online solicitation of a minor in Mercedes
-
ERCOT court hearings underway