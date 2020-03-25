Cameron County health officials confirm 3 more travel-related coronavirus cases

BROWNSVILLE – Three additional coronavirus cases were confirmed in Cameron County, bringing the total to 10 positive cases.

The new cases are travel-related. The previous case involved a 40-year-old Rio Hondo man who is currently in self-isolation at home.

Cameron County officials released a statement confirming the three new cases involved a 20-year-old Rancho Viejo man, a 21-year-old man from Brownsville and a 21-year-old female from Brownsville. They’re all linked to the first travel-related case in the county.

The announcement comes after Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. addressed the case involving the 40-year-old Rio Hondo man.

Trevino explained while the case is currently being considered and handles as the first community transmission case, there are still several steps that need to be taken before it can be confirmed as such.

