Cameron County jailer arrested, accused of assaulting inmate

Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

A jailer at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center is behind bars after investigators say he assaulted a disabled inmate, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward James Lee was arrested on charges of injury to a disabled person and official oppression, according to a news release.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to the detention center Thursday in reference to the assault. Staff notified investigators that Lee was assigned to the infirmary assaulted the inmate by striking him with closed fists several times on his face and using his legs to force the inmate into the ground.

“At the time of the assault, the inmate was sitting down and covering his head,” the release stated.

Lee was arrested and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, according to the release.