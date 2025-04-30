Cameron County judge reacts to SpaceX beach closure bill failing in the Texas Legislature

A bill that would give SpaceX officials the power to close access to the only road was voted down Monday.

The latest version of Senate Bill 2188 — filed by state Rep. Adam Hinojosa — failed to receive an affirmative vote in the Texas House State Affairs Committee.

It’s companion bill — House Bill 4660 filed by Rep. Janie Lopez — was left pending in the committee.

The similar bills would’ve allowed SpaceX — and the potential future city of Starbase — to oversee weekday closures of Boca Chica beach for space flight activities. Cameron County would retain authority over the beach closures on Friday afternoons and weekends.

Boca Chica Beach is the site of SpaceX’s Starbase facility, where they conduct test launches of their Starship rocket.

Currently, Cameron County works with SpaceX to coordinate closures of Highway 4.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said the legislation might come up again in a different form.

“We're obviously pleased with the committee's decision to not send the bill out of committee, “Trevino said. “But as you know, the session is not over yet and there are potential other legislative maneuvers that could take place. We anticipate that other attempts may be made."

The committee meets again on Wednesday.