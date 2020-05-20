Cameron County judge responds to complaints over loosened emergency orders

In addition to responding to message from residents asking to reimplement emergency orders, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. broke down the latest coronavirus numbers.

The county – now at 649 confirmed positive cases – has seen an increase of five deaths since last week’s update, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll to 30. Of the total number of cases, 410 have reportedly been cleared or released from isolation – approximately 63% of the cases. The number of deaths make up nearly 5%.

Trevino’s responds to residents concerned about the ongoing loosening of restrictions as the state enters Phase 2 of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Open Texas plan.

“The dilemma that we find ourselves in is when the governor took away our authority at the local level. It made it hard for us to enforce. When he made face masks voluntary that also obviously sent a message,” explained Trevino.

In response to complaints from employees at call centers and videos on social media of bars on South Padre Island, the county judge says the county can only make recommendation, not enforce orders.

