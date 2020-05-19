Cameron County announces 30th virus-related death, 14 new cases
Another nursing home resident has died due to complications from the coronavirus in Cameron County, bringing its death toll to 30.
According to a county news release, the patient who died is identified as a 76-year-old male resident of Windsor Atrium.
The county also announced 14 new cases on Tuesday. The new patients are identified as 10 Brownsville residents, three Harlingen females and a Los Fresnos man. The new cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cameron County to 649.
Of the total number of confirmed cases, 410 have reportedly recovered.
