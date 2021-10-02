Cameron County judge signs disaster declaration in response to Friday floods

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. signed and declared Cameron County an area of disaster in response to the October 2021 Flood Event that goes into effect immediately, according to a news release from the county.

The flood event brings “significant” threats to life, health and property, the release stated.

According to the National Weather Service, Cameron County remains in a Flash Flood Watch Advisory and is classified as a high risk of “excessive rainfall” which can lead low-lying and flood prone areas in Cameron County to receive additional flooding and saturation, the release stated.

“All residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to remain safe and avoid all unnecessary travel,” according to the release. “This Declaration of Disaster is in effect immediately after its issuance for a period of seven days and will continue once renewed by the Commissioners’ Court of Cameron County.”

Residents needing to report property damage can do so online.