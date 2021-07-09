Cameron County judge signs disaster declaration in response to recent severe weather

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. signed a disaster declaration Friday in response to the flooding seen in the county as a result of the recent rains.

The disaster declaration goes into effect immediately and will last for a week. Once those seven days are over the Cameron County Commissioner’s Court can renew it.

According to the National Weather Service, Cameron County remains in a Flash Flood Watch Advisory and is classified as a high risk for excessive rainfall, the news release stated. This can lead to low-lying and flood-prone areas in the county to receive additional flooding.

All county residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel and report any property damage online.