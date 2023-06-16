Cameron County launches intervention program for students caught with vape pens

The Brownsville ISD police Chief says students of all ages are getting caught with THC vape pens at school, and it’s damaging their health and future.

“We’ve had actually elementary kids too,” Oscar Garcia said.

Students caught with a weed pen on school grounds could be charged with a third degree felony.

According to 484th District Court Judge Adela Kowalski-Garza, many students don't realize the legal consequences that come with carrying the illegal substance.

“This is a felony, and those don't get dismissed that easily,” Kowalski-Garza said. “It'll give you problems, it'll give that juvenile problems getting a job later, and certain professions will not hire them.”

In an effort to give students a second chance, Kwalski-Garza launched a new Vape Intervention Program.

“I want to give them something, an incentive for them not to do it again — and this is the incentive,” Kowalski-Garza said. “The incentive is clean slate. It's going to be dismissed.”

The voluntary program is only for Cameron County students who are first time offenders, and are in good academic standing.

“A lot of these kids were in honors programs, football players, cheerleaders not that there is a bad kid, but these are good kids that were doing well in school but, yet it's considered a felony,” Cameron County Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Rose Gomez said.

Over 350 students in Cameron County are eligible for the program.

Garcia said his department confiscated at least 150 THC vape pens last year, adding that it's become more prevalent on campus.

Students who agree to the program will have to do regular drug tests, meet with the judge periodically, and complete a vaping education course, among other things.