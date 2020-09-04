Cameron County officials remind residents to take precautions during Labor Day weekend

The number of new COVID cases in Cameron County has steadily dropped over the past 10 days.

It's the reason why the county judge has decided to reopen county parks and beaches, but there will be restrictions.

With new cases trending down in Cameron County, officials are asking residents to be smart about their holiday plans.

Dr. James Castillo recognized the low case numbers as the county seeing the result of emergency orders but adding they're worried the hard work could be for nothing.

"This labor days threatens that trend that we've had. So if we can get through this holiday with restraint - especially when it comes to these private family gatherings," said Dr. Castillo.

Understanding but disagreeing with South Padre Island officials keeping city beaches open this weekend, Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., believes early action could have been crucial to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

