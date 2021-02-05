Cameron County pushes to get COVID-19 vaccine to most vulnerable residents

As of Friday Cameron County has administered 21,500 COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, people over the age of 65 and those with chronic medical conditions.

4,500 of those vaccinated have received both doses and need to reach 95% effectiveness.

The county says that for the month of February their focus will be on getting the rest their second dose.

County officials said they are also looking at different ways to get vulnerable populations like the homebound and disabled, their initial shot.

Using an emergency management system, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the county has a list of people who need assistance to vacate their homes due to their particular conditions.

The county is also using municipalities, doctors offices and local pharmacies.

Watch the video for the full story.