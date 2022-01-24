x

Cameron County releases annual most wanted list

7 hours 46 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, January 24 2022 Jan 24, 2022 January 24, 2022 2:14 PM January 24, 2022 in News - Local
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz / Facebook

Cameron County released its annual list of the most wanted individuals on Monday.

According to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, the seven most wanted people in the county have active criminal cases against them and are currently at large.

County law enforcement is asking for the public's help locating the fugitives by sharing information anyone may have about their whereabouts.

Authorities say the fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

