Cameron County releases annual most wanted list
Cameron County released its annual list of the most wanted individuals on Monday.
According to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, the seven most wanted people in the county have active criminal cases against them and are currently at large.
County law enforcement is asking for the public's help locating the fugitives by sharing information anyone may have about their whereabouts.
Authorities say the fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
