Cameron County report 2 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.
A woman from La Feria and a woman from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,096 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 78 people had tested positive for the virus, which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 24,825.
