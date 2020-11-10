x

Cameron County report 2 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.

A woman from La Feria and a woman from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,096 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 78 people had tested positive for the virus, which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 24,825.

