Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths, 244 positive cases
Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related deaths and 244 positive cases of COVID-19.
According to a news release from Cameron County, a woman from Brownsville in her 60s died as a result of the virus.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,793 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Of the new cases reported Friday, 40 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|88 people
|43 people
|43 people
|25 people
|25 people
|10 people
|10 people
Since the pandemic began, 49,940 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.
A total of 45,672 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 74.97% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.
