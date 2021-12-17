Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, 15 new cases

Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 15 new cases of the disease on Friday.

The victim was an unvaccinated Harlingen man in his 70s, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,023.

Of the 15 new positive infections in the county, none came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 15 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 3 people 4 people 3 people 3 people 1 people 1 people o people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,270 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 51,191 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 77.41% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.