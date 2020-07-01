Cameron County reports 111 additional coronavirus cases, one death
Cameron County announced on Wednesday an additional coronavirus-related death and 111 more cases.
The patient who died is an 80-year-old woman from Brownsville, according to a news release from Cameron County. The new reported death brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 56.
There is now a total of 2,510 people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,637 have recovered in the county.
